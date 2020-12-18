Six arrested for involvement in Columbia Co. drug trafficking ring

PHILMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Dec. 16, the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) arrested six suspects involved in a drug trafficking ring in Columbia County. Subsequent to investigation the following individuals were arrested for the following charges:
Duhamel Johnson, 29, of Philmont, N.Y.
- Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a class B felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree with intent to sell, a class B felony
- Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class E felony
- Criminal Facilitation in the Second Degree, a class C felony
Jamar Johnson, 42, of Greenport, N.Y.
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a class D felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a class A misdemeanor
- Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony
Rebecca Machado, 24, of Hudson, N.Y.
- Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony
- Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony
Gregory Kelsey, 31, of Greenport, N.Y.
- Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony
- Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony
Marcy Trow, 41, of Hudson, N.Y.
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree with intent to sell, a class B felony
Davon Simon, 30, of Rensselaer, N.Y.
- Operating as a Major Trafficker, a class A-I felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, a class A-I felony
- 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree with intent to sell, a class B felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a class A-II felony
Duhamel Johnson, Jamar Johnson, Rebecca Machado, Gregory Kelsey, Marcy Trow were arraigned before the town of Claverack Court and released on their own recognizance to reappear on January 21, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.
Davon Simon was also arraigned before the town of Claverack Court was remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail. Simon is next scheduled to appear before the court on Dec. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
This investigation remains ongoing.
