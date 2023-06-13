Participants are expected to share one or two of their favorite books.

NORTH CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Chatham Free Library is hosting a free gathering for book lovers on Wednesday, June 14. The event will be held in the library garden at 10 a.m. In the event of rain, the gathering will be held inside the library.

Participants are encouraged to recommend one or two of their favorite books and to include the plot, author, and why the book is esteemed. There will be time for questions and answers for each book recommendation.

At the conclusion, everyone will receive a list of books favored by others. The library asks participants to bring their chairs if possible. Cookies will be provided. The event is limited to 12 participants. To register, contact Registernorthchathamlibrary@gmail.com or call (518) 766-3211.