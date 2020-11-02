Sex offender arrested for alleged months spent sexually abusing 14-year-old

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says officers arrested Victor W. Dorato, 46, of Niverville. The police characterize Dorato as a registered sex offender with a long history of arrests.

Police say an investigation started on October 21 revealed that Dorato has preyed on multiple victims. They arrested him on October 30 at about 1:43 p.m., charging him with sexual offenses after determining that he performed sexual acts in Kinderhook with a 14-year-old for over seven months.

After the arrest, the Kinderhook Town Court issued an order of protection to the victim, who came forward after reading about Dorato being arrested for a different sexual offense. He was charged with:

Second-degree sexual abuse

Forcible touching

These are both only considered misdemeanors, each carrying just under one year in prison with a conviction.

Dorato is a level 2 registered sex offender, initially arrested by state police in March 1996 and charged with first-degree sexual abuse in a case with a victim under 11 years old. He was sentenced to two to six years in prison and labeled a sex offender when released.

Anyone with information should contact investigators at (518) 828-3344.

