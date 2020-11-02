Sex offender arrested for alleged months spent sexually abusing 14-year-old

Columbia County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Victor Dorato mugshot. (Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

Victor Dorato mugshot. (Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says officers arrested Victor W. Dorato, 46, of Niverville. The police characterize Dorato as a registered sex offender with a long history of arrests.

Police say an investigation started on October 21 revealed that Dorato has preyed on multiple victims. They arrested him on October 30 at about 1:43 p.m., charging him with sexual offenses after determining that he performed sexual acts in Kinderhook with a 14-year-old for over seven months.

After the arrest, the Kinderhook Town Court issued an order of protection to the victim, who came forward after reading about Dorato being arrested for a different sexual offense. He was charged with:

  • Second-degree sexual abuse
  • Forcible touching

These are both only considered misdemeanors, each carrying just under one year in prison with a conviction.

Dorato is a level 2 registered sex offender, initially arrested by state police in March 1996 and charged with first-degree sexual abuse in a case with a victim under 11 years old. He was sentenced to two to six years in prison and labeled a sex offender when released.

Anyone with information should contact investigators at (518) 828-3344.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report