STUYVESANT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Route 9J in Stuyvesant has been closed due to flooding, according to a Facebook post by Stuyvesant Fire Company #1. The road between Gibbons Road and Ridge Road is closed due to heavy flooding.

Heavy rain is causing localized flooding in several communities. If you see flooding on the roadway, turn around. It may look shallow but you may not be able to see the roadway under water, it could be washed out or much deeper than expected.