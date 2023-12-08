HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A $2,500 reward is being offered for anyone that can provide information leading directly to finding Robert Coons. Coons was first reported missing back in July.

Coons was last seen on Thursday, July 6, around 10:30 a.m. near 325 Columbia Street in Hudson by Columbia County Mental Health. Coon’s mother notified police on July 9 he was missing, and expressed her concern saying it was highly unusual that she did not see or hear from her son.

Coons was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and work boots, according to police. He’s known to frequent Hudson, Albany, and Schodack. The Hudson Police Department can be reached at (518) 828-3388.