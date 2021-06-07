Rest & Heal in Chatham supporting women with wellness packages

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When a friend or loved one is facing a challenging time, it’s not always easy to know what to say or do to help them. That’s why Rest & Heal in Chatham wants to be there to help.

Rest & Heal curates care packages to support women facing life’s bigger challenges.

From grief to heartbreak, whatever you loved one is facing Rest & Heal can help create the perfect support care package for them.

Owner Anna White started the business after battling a mysterious illness for almost 20 years. Now that she’s on the other side of the health battle, she wants to share her knowledge with others who could use it.

This summer, their Hudson Avenue shop will hold classes and host speakers on various wellness topics.