Rest & Heal in Chatham supporting women with wellness packages

Columbia County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When a friend or loved one is facing a challenging time, it’s not always easy to know what to say or do to help them. That’s why Rest & Heal in Chatham wants to be there to help.

Rest & Heal curates care packages to support women facing life’s bigger challenges.

From grief to heartbreak, whatever you loved one is facing Rest & Heal can help create the perfect support care package for them.

Owner Anna White started the business after battling a mysterious illness for almost 20 years. Now that she’s on the other side of the health battle, she wants to share her knowledge with others who could use it.

This summer, their Hudson Avenue shop will hold classes and host speakers on various wellness topics.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire