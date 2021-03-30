Rehabilitation counselor arrested over facial bruises

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson City Police department is reporting the arrest of Besham E. Burgess, 45, of Hudson on a felony charge. They say he attacked a disabled victim.

“This was a difficult case given that the victim was non-verbal,” said Hudson Police Chief L Edward Moore. “This is an unusual incident and should not in any way discredit the many caregivers living and working in our community who do a wonderful job looking after our sick, elderly, or disabled residents.”

New York State Police alerted the local department about a nonverbal man with substantial marks and bruising on his face. Enrolled in Coarc—Columbia County’s local nonprofit focused on individuals with developmental disabilities—the victim sustained the marks during an evening respite session, police said.

The police department investigation led them to Burgess, who was employed by Coarc as a rehabilitation counselor. They say he became upset with the physically disabled victim and struck him several times in the face, causing bruising and swelling.

Burgess turned himself in at the Hudson Police Department and was arrested on Wednesday, March 24. He was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a vulnerable physically disabled person, a class E felony. Burgess was also issued a full stay-away order of protection.