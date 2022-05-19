STUYVESANT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman was taken to Albany Medical Center by Valatie Rescue Squad after a two-car accident in Stuyvesant on Monday morning. According to Aaron Hicks, Public Information Officer for New York State Police Troop K, Tina Hutchings, 58, of Stuyvesant had minor injuries.

The driver of the other car was uninjured. At around 6:00 a.m., a 2017 Chevy Equinox, was being driven by Hutchings south on Route 9J, when it slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto Sharptown Road. Hutching’s car was then allegedly rear-ended by a 2019 Kia Sedona.

Both cars came to a stop just south of Sharptown Road. Columbia County 911 sent Stuyvesant and Stuyvesant Falls Fire Companies to the scene after hearing of the crash. Firefighters closed Route 9J, between county Route 46 and Sharptown Road, while crews worked on the accident.

Both cars were towed from the scene. All firefighters were back in service, and the road was reopened, at 7:15 a.m.