CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, following FilmColumbia‘s hour-long morning showing of family-friendly films, representatives from Canine Companions will be in attendance with their area service puppies in training for a “puppy meet-and-greet.” The event is free and open to the public, on Saturday, with the films starting at 10:30 a.m.

One of the short film showings will be “Andy: A Dog’s Tale.” A movie about a small, yellow Labrador puppy-turned-service dog, and the movie looks to raise awareness about the work of Canine Companions and service dogs and those who train them as a whole.

FilmColumbia is hosting movies all weekend long from October 21 through 23 and will have its closing weekend from October 28 through 30. This event, as mentioned before, will be free as a thank you to the public.