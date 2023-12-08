HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Public Square, also known as 7th Street Park, in Hudson is receiving $500,000 from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. The funding will be used for renovations, including fixing the cracked foundation, sidewalks, and benches and improving lighting.

“The Public Square is a beacon for the Hudson community, but unfortunately, has been in a state of disrepair for decades,” said Rep. Marc Molinaro. “I was proud to help advocate for repairs so this park can reach its full potential and be fully enjoyed by residents and families in Hudson.”

The Public Square is home to the Wednesday Farmers Market, the Winter Walk, and many events and concerts, including parades. Over the years, the fountain has ceased operating, the benches have been worn down, and the poor lighting has become a safety issue.

“Friends of Public Square is grateful to Representative Molinaro for supporting the grant from New York State Parks,” said Dorothy Heyl, Co-Chair of FOPS. “The grant will serve as a springboard for a comprehensive restoration of the Public Square, which will include a new fountain in addition to the basic improvements it covers.”

