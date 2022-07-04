HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunday night, just after 8:15 p.m., the Hudson Police Department received several calls reporting shots fired in the area of Building No. 6, Hudson Terrace Apartments. The apartment complex is located at 15 North Front Street, in Hudson.

Patrols arrived at the scene around 8:20 p.m. and found that a 2021 Volkswagen SUV had been hit by a bullet. Responding officers from the Hudson Police Department, New York State Police, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene and collected evidence.

Around 9:40 p.m., Columbia Memorial Hospital called the Hudson Police Department and said a 19-year-old man had walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his leg. According to police, the man who was shot lives in Hudson.

Currently, Hudson Police Department Detectives are working with investigators from the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Additional patrols were assigned to assist throughout the evening Sunday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Hudson City Police Detective Unit. Their direct number is (518) 828-3388.