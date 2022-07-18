LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When a State Police investigator saw a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe on Thursday that was known to be stolen, they alerted nearby patrol officers and the car was pulled over. Once the car had been stopped, around 1 p.m., officers found the trio inside to be in possession of both crack cocaine and heroin, as well as a stolen Rugar 17 HMR rifle, police said.

The car was first reported stolen from Livingston on July 8. All three people inside, identified as Carlyle C. Gill, 35, of Livingston, Matthew J. Cornacchia, 33, of Greenport, and Jamie L. Shook, 39, of Hudson, were arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with the same crimes.

Charges:

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (Felonies)

Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Misdemeanors)

Gill, Cornacchia, and Shook were each issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Livingston court. They are due back on July 21, at 6 p.m.