Police seize multiple weapons in the city of Hudson

Police seized multiple weapons in the city of Hudson on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Hudson PD)

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after multiple weapons were seized in Hudson.

Around 1:30 p.m., police observed a group of people congregated in the parking lot of Hudson Terrace Apartments. When police entered the parking lot, they saw an AR-15(ArmaLite) semi-automatic rifle and a pump action 12 gauge shot gun inside a vehicle.

A minor, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were detained and taken to the Hudson Police Department. A 19-year-old was later arrested.

Police seized a cache of weapons after obtaining a search warrant for two vehicles at the scene. Police found:

A defaced Ruger .380 handgun with 6 rounds of ammunition in the magazine. Detectives are still tracing the origins of this weapon A defaced Ruger 9mm handgun with 7 rounds of ammunition in the magazine. The handgun was reported stolen in North Carolina AR-15 (ArmaLite) semi-automatic rifle with ammunition AK-47 semi-automatic rifle with ammunition 12 Gauge Shot Gun with ammunition

One of the minors was also in possession of over $1,400 in cash.

The identities of those involved are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson City Police Department, Detective Division at (518) 828-3388.