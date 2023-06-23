CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance locating a missing Washington County man. Darrell Dutcher, 42, of Salem, NY, may be suffering from a medical emergency.

Dutcher was last seen on June 3 in the town of Chatham. He is believed to be driving a 2020 white Kia Forte with New York registration HHH 3330.

Police say it is possible that Dutcher could be in Rensselaer County in the area of Troy. Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (518)828-3344 or your local police department.