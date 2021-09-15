Police respond to large fight at youth detention center in Claverack

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a large fight at a youth detention center in Columbia County on Wednesday.

Around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Brookwood Secure Center for Youth in Clarverack for a report of a large fight. Police quickly regained control, and the facility is secured.

Three staff members were sent to Columbia Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No residents were injured.

Hudson Police Department, New York State Park Police, Chatham Police Department, New York State Environmental Conservation Police, Greenport Police Department, Claverack Fire Department and the Columbia County Emergency Medical Services, Columbia County Fire Coordinator Office, and multiple EMS agencies assisted at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.