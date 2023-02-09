HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Donald R. Kline Technical School following a 911 call reporting a weapon in the building. The school went into lockdown while the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the report.

Police conducted interviews with individuals involved in the report, and ultimately determined that there was no credible threat and no weapons were present at the school. The lockdown was lifted at around 1:56 p.m., and students were dismissed back to their home school districts.