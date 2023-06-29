LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Livingston, Columbia County. Two are dead as a result of a car hitting a house on Route 9 in the middle of the night.

At 1 a.m. on June 29, state police responded to the residence south of County Route 19. They said that their preliminary investigation revealed extensive damage to the home and the vehicle. Both caught fire.

State police confirmed the two deaths to NEWS10, though their identities have not yet been released. The crash remains under active investigation.