GERMANTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash in Germantown. Police said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on April 6 on State Route 9G.

After an investigation, police found that the driver Raphael McDonald, 18, of Athens, was driving northbound on State Route 9G when he slid off the road and crashed into a pole. McDonald was traveling at a high speed when they failed to negotiate a curve in the road, said police.

McDonald was ejected from the car and died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.