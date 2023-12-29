CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on December 29. The incident took place on Route 66 in Claverack.

On Friday at 10:05 a.m., police responded to a reported crash near the intersection of Route 66 and Fish and Game Road. Upon arrival, officers determined that two vehicles had collided and additionally hit a nearby telephone pole.

According to police, one of the drivers was found in serious condition and was transported to Columbia Memorial Health hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the second car was not injured in the crash.

The names of the drivers have not been released. Route 66 between Fish and Game Road and Stottville Road was closed to traffic for several hours. The crash remains under investigation.