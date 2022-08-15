GALLATIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a four-hour search on Lake Taghkanic Saturday, first responders found a Flushing man dead. The New York State Police spearheaded the search, with help from state Park Police, Forest Rangers, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments.

Witnesses at the park told officers that a man jumped from his boat and did not resurface. Underwater recovery team members are credited with finding Juan P. Chauca Remachi, 24, who drowned.

Police said no signs of criminal activity or foul play were detected. The Columbia County Coroner’s Office also responded to the investigation, which remains ongoing.