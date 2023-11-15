COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals from Poughkeepsie following a reported burglary at the former Roe Jan School at 9065 Route 22. Salvatore Daniel, 41, and Audra Daniele, 37, were allegedly found in possession of stolen copper piping and wiring.

According to the police, Lieutenant Heath Benansky observed the crime in progress. Lt. Benansky discovered an unoccupied vehicle parked by the building near a broken window. He reportedly saw the two inside the building with the copper piping and wiring.

The two were detained and charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and attempted petit larceny. They were arraigned at the Town of Claverack Court and released on their own recognizance. They are due back in court on November 27.