HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — El-Shamar T. Thornton, 30, of Hudson, appeared in the City of Hudson Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Thornton was arrested on December 27 for robbery and burglary in the first degree.

According to the Hudson Police, Thornton reportedly broke into a residence at the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Christmas Eve. Thornton is also accused of knocking on nearby apartment windows while only wearing underwear.

The resident of the apartment told police that Thornton forcibly broke in and took her cell phone. Upon leaving, Thornton allegedly disrobed in the hallway.

Thornton was taken to the Columbia Memorial Health Hospital for medical treatment. He was processed following medical clearance.