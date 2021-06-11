Police arrest 4 teens over illegal gun collection in Hudson

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Police Department announced Friday that four teens were arrested in connection with Thursday’s cache of illegal drugs.

Police released the identities of two suspects—Dominic J. Rivenburg, 19, and Donovan Law, 18—who are adults from Catskill. Rivenburg was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen firearm

Police charged Law with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a defaced weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon/bullet

The remaining suspects are minors. Police charged a 16-year-old with:

Third-degree criminal possession of a defaced weapon

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

And they charged a 17-year-old with: