Police arrest 4 teens over illegal gun collection in Hudson

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Police Department announced Friday that four teens were arrested in connection with Thursday’s cache of illegal drugs.
Police released the identities of two suspects—Dominic J. Rivenburg, 19, and Donovan Law, 18—who are adults from Catskill. Rivenburg was charged with:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen firearm
Police charged Law with:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Third-degree criminal possession of a defaced weapon
- Third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon/bullet
The remaining suspects are minors. Police charged a 16-year-old with:
- Third-degree criminal possession of a defaced weapon
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
And they charged a 17-year-old with:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Third-degree criminal possession of a defaced weapon
- Third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon/bullet
All four defendants were arraigned on Friday. The juveniles were remanded to the custody of their mothers. Rivenburg and Law are due back in court on June 24.
“We will discover if any of these weapons have been used in any other crimes,” said Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore in a written statement. “While the District Attorney recommended bail, it is more than worrisome that they were immediately released back into our neighborhood. This investigation is continuing as we here at HPD are prioritizing the safety of our citizens.”