Pittsfield woman charged for fentanyl possession after Columbia County traffic stop

Columbia County

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police from the New Lebanon barracks are reporting the arrest of Brenda L. McCartney, 39, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. They say they discovered a collection of drugs in her car during a traffic stop.

Troopers pulled over McCartney, driving a 2014 Chrysler 200, at about 1:20 p.m. on Saturday for a vehicle and traffic violation on State Route 20 in Columbia County. Police say their investigation revealed that McCartney had about 49 grams of fentanyl, small amounts of crack-cocaine, opiates, and naloxone, as well as equipment used to measure drugs for sale.

McCartney’s charges are:

  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
  • Three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia

All told, these charges could potentially carry up to 54 years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

