VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Valatie Fire Department was dispatched just after 1 a.m. Sunday for a car crash on Main Street. First arriving units found one vehicle that had driven into a building, with one patient inside.

Photos courtesy Valatie Fire Department.

The patient was evaluated by Valatie Volunteer Rescue Squad while fire crews evaluated the vehicle and the building. Minor damage was done to one building with heavy damage done to an antique shop.

The village building inspector was called to the scene to assess the damage to the structure. New York State Police were also on scene to investigate the incident. Units were back in service around 2 a.m.