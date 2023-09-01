How to know which freeze-dried dog food is best for your pet

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all pet owners! A pet food drive will be held on Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hudson Shop-Rite at 351 Fairview Avenue.

The pet food drive will be held in collaboration with 92.9/96.5 WBPM and the Columbia Greene-Humane Society/SPCA (CGHS/SPCA) Pet Food Bank. Bill Williams, mid-day host on WBPM 92.9/96.5, will be in attendance as well.

The Food Bank is available to any family that is having trouble feeding their pets because of financial hardship. CGHS/SPCA gives away 50,000 lbs. of free food every year.