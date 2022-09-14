HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA will be hosting an Open House and Adoption Day on September 24. All adoption fees will be waived during this event.

On September 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA will be hosting an Open House and Adoption Day. The event will have free hot dogs, veggie dogs and refreshments. The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA is located at 111 Humane Society Road.

Open House will also be the last opportunity to purchase chances for the Shelter Sweeps, which gives participants the chance to win three fantastic prize packages, including a Simplicity ride-on mower/tractor package, a Weber Grill package, and a Gideon Putnam package. The shelters website has more information about the event and Shelter Sweeps.

For families interested in adopting during the Open House, the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA encourages all potential adopters to obtain a pre-approval for adoptions by visiting the website, filling out the adoption application, and submitting it online. Feel free to call at (518) 828-6044.