HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The two individuals accused of murdering Ed Kessler in February 2022 were convicted in Columbia County Court on Tuesday. Cassandra Fischer, 31, and Ryan Woods, 30, admitted to strangling Kessler to steal his money.

Investigations by State Police revealed that the murder was part of a plot to defraud the victim. Police say that after strangling and beating the victim, the two traveled to New Jersey to spend the weekend at a resort.

They returned three days later and reported the death. Kessler was defrauded out of thousands of dollars.

“This was a particularly brutal case in which the defendants took advantage of the elderly victim for money and ultimately took his life,” said Carty, who prosecuted the case. “We are grateful to the investigators of the New York State Police who worked tirelessly for more than two months to track the money involved and solve this case. While this result will not bring back the victim, we hope that it brings closure to his family.”

Sentencing is scheduled for October 4.