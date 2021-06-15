Overturned tractor-trailer causing traffic disruptions

Columbia County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An overturned tractor-trailer on Route 22 in Hillsdale is causing traffic disruptions Tuesday morning. As a result, traffic is being diverted.

NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno reports from the scene that it looks like the truck slid on its side off the road, but nothing is confirmed yet.

We have reached out to the New York State Police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to find out the cause of the crash. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were no injuries and Troop K said the call came in at 3:26 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire