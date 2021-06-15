Overturned tractor-trailer causing traffic disruptions

HILLSDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An overturned tractor-trailer on Route 22 in Hillsdale is causing traffic disruptions Tuesday morning. As a result, traffic is being diverted.

NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno reports from the scene that it looks like the truck slid on its side off the road, but nothing is confirmed yet.

We have reached out to the New York State Police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to find out the cause of the crash. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were no injuries and Troop K said the call came in at 3:26 a.m.