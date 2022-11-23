COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greener Pathways, an addiction resources center, has issued an overdose spike alert for Columbia County after several reported overdoses occurred overnight. The alert says the cases of overdose could be indicative of a contaminated drug supply.

Greener Pathways says if you do use, use safely and always assume that your supply is contaminated. They also encourage the following precautions:

If you do use, use safely by using less than usual or seek help for your addiction

Test your supply with Fentanyl Test Strips that are available by texting TESTSTRIPS to 77948

If you do use, you can call the Never Use Alone Hotline and someone will stay on the phone with you. There is no judgment or shaming. Call (800) 997-2280.

Have access to Narcan and text NARCANKIT to 21000 to request it

Let a friend or loved one know where you are at all times

For those in Columbia and Greene County in need of Narcan or fentanyl test strips, text NARCANKIT to 21000 or TESTSTRIPS to 77948 and a Greener Pathways peer advocate will connect with you to get you the Narcan or strips.

If someone you know experiences an overdose, please call 911 immediately. Help is available by calling: