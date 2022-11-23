COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greener Pathways, an addiction resources center, has issued an overdose spike alert for Columbia County after several reported overdoses occurred overnight. The alert says the cases of overdose could be indicative of a contaminated drug supply.
Greener Pathways says if you do use, use safely and always assume that your supply is contaminated. They also encourage the following precautions:
- If you do use, use safely by using less than usual or seek help for your addiction
- Test your supply with Fentanyl Test Strips that are available by texting TESTSTRIPS to 77948
- If you do use, you can call the Never Use Alone Hotline and someone will stay on the phone with you. There is no judgment or shaming. Call (800) 997-2280.
- Have access to Narcan and text NARCANKIT to 21000 to request it
- Let a friend or loved one know where you are at all times
- For those in Columbia and Greene County in need of Narcan or fentanyl test strips, text NARCANKIT to 21000 or TESTSTRIPS to 77948 and a Greener Pathways peer advocate will connect with you to get you the Narcan or strips.
If someone you know experiences an overdose, please call 911 immediately. Help is available by calling:
- Greener Pathways at 518-291-4500 or text to 518-822-7437
- Twin County Recovery Services Greene Clinic at 518-943-2036
- Columbia Clinic at 518-828-9300
- Columbia County Mental Health Center at 518-828-9446
- Greene County Mental Health Center at 518-622-9163
- Mobile Crisis Assessment Team at 518-943-5555
- Columbia Greene County Pathways To Recovery Helpline at 877-467-3365
- Youth Clubhouses of Columbia & Greene County at 518-491-2432.