Orange County teen catches more charges for Columbia County shootings

STOCKPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Robert Bentley, 18, of Middletown is facing more charges from a different law enforcement agency after an alleged shooting spree earlier this month.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says they received two separate reports of shots fired, one on July 5 and one on July 6. The first, reported close to 9 p.m. on a Monday, was for multiple shots fired from a moving vehicle on Stotville Road in Claverack. Police found no evidence that any of the fired bullets caused any injuries or damage.

The second was reported the next morning just before 8 o’clock on Chester Avenue in Stotville, where several shots were allegedly fired into an occupied home, with one shot fired into an empty vehicle parked nearby. The residents said they’d heard shots at around 11 p.m. the night before, but thought that they were fireworks.

When another similar shooting was reported at an occupied residence in Catskill, state police and the Castkill Police Department responded. A joint investigation with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office determined that these were all related, implicating the shooter as Bentley.

After his arrested, Bentley reportedly admitted to the crimes. The Sheriff’s Office is charging him with first-degree reckless endangerment. Police also said that a 12-gauge shotgun was recovered during the investigation.

Columbia County Sheriff Bartlett said in a written statement: “The outstanding cooperation between multiple agencies allowed us to identify the individual responsible for these shooting incidents. We were able to take this gun off of the streets, and thankfully, no one was injured or killed by his reckless actions.”