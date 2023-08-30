CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s opening day at the Columbia County Fair! The 182nd fair is set for August 30 through Labor Day, September 4.
For opening day, admission is only $5 for those 19 years and older. It’s also Youth Day, so those 18 years and under are free. Admission every other day is $13 with children 12 years and under being free every day.
Active military with ID or uniform are free every day. Parking is also free. Daily ride passes are $20 or $25 depending on the day. You can view the full daily schedule of events on the Columbia County Fair website.
Competitions and exhibits
- 4-H Programs
- Amateur Craft Beer, Wine, and Cider
- Antique Tractor Pull
- Beef Cattle Show
- Columbia County’s Got Talent
- Dairy Cattle Show
- Domestic Arts and Crafts
- Duct Tape Fashion Show
- Fruits, Giant Pumpkins, Poultry, Scarecrows
- Grange Exhibits
- Ice Cream Contest
- Photo Contest
- Quilt Show
- School Queen Conte
- Scouting Exhibitsst
- Cookie Contest
- Watermelon Contest
Entertainment
- Midway rides
- David Garrity: Magic & Beyond
- Corrie J Mentalist Comedy Show
- Master of the Chainsaw
- Agricadabra Magic Show
- Petting Zoo
- Racing Pigs
- Painted Pony Rodeo
- Demolition Derby, Thursday and Friday
- Monster Tractor Pull
- Firefighters’ Parade
- DJ Jack Bogarski
Music
- August 30
- Electric Blue DJ Bob Hawley at 9 p.m.
- August 31
- Marty McDermott from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- September 1
- Acoustic Rye from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- September 2
- Electric Blue DJ Bob Hawley at 6 p.m.
- JARROD from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- September 3
- Beer Stained Fiddle from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Joe Adee Band from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- The BrokenHearted – A Tribute to Tom Petty at 4 p.m.
- Raise Your Hands – A Tribute to Bon Jovi at 7 p.m.
- September 4
- The Ghent Band at 10 a.m.
The Columbia County Fair is open from noon to 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The fair is located at the Columbia County Fairgrounds at 182 Hudson Avenue in Chatham.