CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s opening day at the Columbia County Fair! The 182nd fair is set for August 30 through Labor Day, September 4.

For opening day, admission is only $5 for those 19 years and older. It’s also Youth Day, so those 18 years and under are free. Admission every other day is $13 with children 12 years and under being free every day.

Active military with ID or uniform are free every day. Parking is also free. Daily ride passes are $20 or $25 depending on the day. You can view the full daily schedule of events on the Columbia County Fair website.

Competitions and exhibits

4-H Programs

Amateur Craft Beer, Wine, and Cider

Antique Tractor Pull

Beef Cattle Show

Columbia County’s Got Talent

Dairy Cattle Show

Domestic Arts and Crafts

Duct Tape Fashion Show

Fruits, Giant Pumpkins, Poultry, Scarecrows

Grange Exhibits

Ice Cream Contest

Photo Contest

Quilt Show

School Queen Conte

Scouting Exhibitsst

Cookie Contest

Watermelon Contest

Entertainment

Midway rides

David Garrity: Magic & Beyond

Corrie J Mentalist Comedy Show

Master of the Chainsaw

Agricadabra Magic Show

Petting Zoo

Racing Pigs

Painted Pony Rodeo

Demolition Derby, Thursday and Friday

Monster Tractor Pull

Firefighters’ Parade

DJ Jack Bogarski

Music

August 30 Electric Blue DJ Bob Hawley at 9 p.m.

August 31 Marty McDermott from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

September 1 Acoustic Rye from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

September 2 Electric Blue DJ Bob Hawley at 6 p.m. JARROD from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

September 3 Beer Stained Fiddle from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Joe Adee Band from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The BrokenHearted – A Tribute to Tom Petty at 4 p.m. Raise Your Hands – A Tribute to Bon Jovi at 7 p.m.

September 4 The Ghent Band at 10 a.m.



The Columbia County Fair is open from noon to 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The fair is located at the Columbia County Fairgrounds at 182 Hudson Avenue in Chatham.