KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police responded to a fatal crash in Kinderhook on Monday morning that claimed the life of a 48-year-old from Stockport. Sophie Perez-Martinez was transported to Columbia Memorial Health where she passed away.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of State Route 9H and County Route 25. Investigations determined that Perez-Martinez was turning left onto State Route 9H from County Route 25. Her vehicle pulled into the path of a 2015 Ford Utility heading southbound on State Route 9H.

The driver of the Ford was evaluated at the scene and reported that he was not injured. Perez-Martinez had an 8-year-old passenger who was transported to the Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol are contributing factors. State Route 9H was closed for over two and a half hours.