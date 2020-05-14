Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Off the Beaten Path: Tiny Parades

Columbia County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this week’s Off the Beaten Path, News10’s Cassie Hudson checks out a unique occurrence that is turning heads.

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus has been doing ‘Tiny Parades’ for Hudson’s residential neighborhoods where families and senior citizens are staying indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In observance of local and state public safety rules, the pop-up performances are limited in size, with no more than 5 participants.

The artists are separated from each other by at least 6 feet of space, and are masked and gloved.

Residents are asked to remain indoors during the parades, but are encouraged to mask up, open the windows wide, and make some noise to raise spirits around the neighborhood. Information about times and route details are here.

For those of you who want to experience the magic of the circus from far away, they’re doing a weekly online show.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak