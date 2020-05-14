Off the Beaten Path: Tiny Parades

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this week’s Off the Beaten Path, News10’s Cassie Hudson checks out a unique occurrence that is turning heads.

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus has been doing ‘Tiny Parades’ for Hudson’s residential neighborhoods where families and senior citizens are staying indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In observance of local and state public safety rules, the pop-up performances are limited in size, with no more than 5 participants.

The artists are separated from each other by at least 6 feet of space, and are masked and gloved.

Residents are asked to remain indoors during the parades, but are encouraged to mask up, open the windows wide, and make some noise to raise spirits around the neighborhood. Information about times and route details are here.

For those of you who want to experience the magic of the circus from far away, they’re doing a weekly online show.

