LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, New York State Police responded to a vehicle off the road in the area of State Route 9 and County Route 8. Police located a 2012 Nissan Titan and the driver, Thomas F. Jahoda, 59, of Germantown.

Northern Dutchess Paramedics transported Jahoda to the Columbia Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police investigations determined that Jahoda had driven off the road, and struck a gravel pile and then a tree. No other details have been released at this time.