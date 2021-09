GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating allegations of child abuse at a daycare center in the town of Greenport.

NYSP said the allegations involve the Columbia Children’s Center at 142 Union Turnpike.

If you have any information, or if your child may have been a victim of abuse at the facility, you’re asked to call police at (845) 677-7300 and refer to case #10439195.