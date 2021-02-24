NYSP arrest two during ‘underage drinking initiative’

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On February 18, State Police in Columbia County conducted an “underage drinking initiative.” During this initiative, 12 stores were checked to see if they were selling alcohol to minors.

Troopers said they dressed in plainclothes and an underage person assisted them by purchasing alcohol with a valid driver’s license. While conducting these searches, NYSP say two men were arrested for selling alcohol to a minor.

Scott Folmsbee, 50, of Stuyvesant works at the Xtra Mart Gas Station on Route 9 in Kinderhook. He was issued a ticket and is set to return to the Kinderhook Town Court on March 16 at 6 p.m.

Tyler Briggs, 22, of Canaan works at Love’s Truck Stop on Route 22 in Canaan. He was was issued a ticket and is set to return to the Canaan Town Court on March 11 at 6 p.m.

In addition, both businesses face possible penalties from the State Liquor Authority.