NYSP arrest 2 in Copake for child abuse

COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police reports the arrests of Copake residents Duane McCaul, 38, and Nellie McCaul, 39, on several charges connected to a child abuse investigation.

State police out of Livingston worked with Columbia County Child Protective Services to investigate the pair. Police say they uncovered that the McCauls had handcuffed an 8-year-old child to a bed frame several different times. They’re also accused of engaging in other forms of child abuse.

The press release from law enforcement about the matter does not identify the victim or their relationship to Duane and Nellie McCaul. Police also did not clarify the relationship between the pair.

The McCauls were arrested on Saturday. Their charges are below:

Endangering the welfare of a child

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

First-degree reckless endangerment

If you or someone you know has information about this matters, contact state police at (845) 677-7300.