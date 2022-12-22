COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State will be retiring the CommCare System that has been used for COVID-19 case investigations. In doing so, the Columbia County Department of Health will be making final calls to Covid positive patients on December 30.

Those looking to receive isolation paperwork can do so finding it online. If any community members choose to report positive test results, they can also do so using the Columbia County COVID-19 Home Test Report. Those seeking more information on COVID-19 in New York can find it on the New York State website’s COVID-19 database.

Those looking to contact the Columbia County Department of Health can do so by calling (518) 828-3358. Their business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Columbia County Department of Health is also reminding residents they can prevent the spread of illness by staying home if they are ill, washing their hands, covering coughs, and choosing to wear a mask.