KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The corn maze memories of your childhood could be reimagined this fall, by Nine Pin’s booze-fueled Cider Maze. Scheduled for Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the maze promises a night full of adventure, food trucks, live music, and—of course—hard cider.

Inside the maze, there will be various punch points. If you find four of the eight punches, you’ll receive $1 off a 12-ounce pour at Nine Pin’s pop-up cider bar outside the maze. Find all eight punches, and you’ll get $1 off a second 12-ounce pour, as well.

The event is for those 21 years or older only. $16 entry gets you into the maze, and your first can of cider to drink inside. No one will be allowed into the maze after 9 p.m., but the cider bar will stay open until 10 p.m.

Dogs are welcome but must be held on a leash at all times. Organizers ask that you bring flashlights and muck boots, as this event will be held in the dark and the maze will be muddy. The event will be held at Samascott’s Garden Market, 65 Chatham Street, in Kinderhook.