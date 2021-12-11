New parking lot, EV charging stations planned for Columbia Memorial Hospital

Rendering of the parking lot that will replace the former nursing home building on Prospect Ave. in Hudson (CMH).

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia Memorial Health (CMH) has announced new green initiatives that will lower its carbon footprint, support the use of electric vehicles and increase off street parking for staff.

“We believe we have a responsibility to reduce our carbon footprint whenever possible. Collectively, large and small, these initiatives will significantly reduce the impact of CMH’s power consumption on the global environment, and generate concrete visual, environmental and quality of life improvements for our Hudson campus and the surrounding community,” said Michael Hochman, CMH Director of Facilities.

CMH said it plans to purchase zero-emission electricity to power the facilities. Under the agreement, up to 80% of electricity used to power CMH’s facilities across the region will come from zero-carbon emitting sources. The plan will reduce it’s carbon footprint, with a year-one reduction estimated at 883 tons of carbon.

The healthcare network will also install 12 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at several parking areas around the main hospital in Hudson. Four charging stations will be installed in the main surface parking lot for use by patients and visitors, four will be installed in the patient section of the parking garage, and four in the staff section of the parking garage. CMH is also planning to install EV charging stations at other locations in Greene and Columbia counties.

CMH said it will also demolish the former nursing home building located on Prospect Avenue opposite the main hospital building. The demolition of the building will improve the visibility of the hospital campus. A new parking lot will be installed and landscaped on the site, providing additional parking for CMH staff and reducing street parking pressures in the community.