NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Lebanon Junior-Senior High School has been placed on lockout after a threat was made on social media, Superintendent Andrew Kourt confirmed to NEWS10. The Walter B. Howard Elementary School was also placed on lockout out of an abundance of caution.

Kourt said the lockout started at 8:52 a.m. because of an ongoing investigation. Law enforcement, including the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police, are on scene.

Stick with NEWS10 as the story develops.