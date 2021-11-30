New Lebanon adds first public electric vehicle charging station

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Lebanon has added its first electric vehicle (EV) charger for public use. The charger is located at the Tilden Road trail head of the newly opened section of the Corkscrew Rail Trail.

The new station is also close to the New Lebanon Library, the Farmers Market, and local restaurants.

“We are excited to be able to offer this facility to the public,” said Town Supervisor Tistrya Houghtling. “This charger will serve as a resource for residents using the rail trail and the library while providing a boost to local businesses.”

The charger was added by the town’s Climate Smart Communities Task Force with a grant from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

New Lebanon became a Bronze Certified Climate Smart Community earlier this year. More information on the town’s climate and energy initiatives is available at the town website.

