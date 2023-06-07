COPAKE FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new train ride was unveiled at the Taconic State Park on Wednesday. The Pomeroy Family Railroad is the only operating railroad in New York State parks.

The railroad is a 950-ft. loop around the park and will include two retrofitted ore carts for anyone of any age to ride. It was fully built by volunteers and is currently operated by them as well.

The train ride replicates what it was like to be iron ore that was transported from a nearby mine to the blast furnace at Copake Iron Works.