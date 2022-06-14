KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Columbia County 911 dispatched the Niverville Fire Department and mutual aid companies around 7:00 p.m. Saturday for a reported structure fire at 32 Hemlock Street in Kinderhook. It was reported that a deck and walls were on fire. The first firefighters to arrive at the scene asked for a second alarm to be transmitted.

Firefighters made quick work of the blaze, with help of the unexpected sort- a nearby neighbor had used a garden hose to attack the fire before companies were able to respond. According to a Facebook post by Niverville Fire Department, the neighbor “actually knocked down a decent amount of the fire” just before they got to the scene.

Departments that responded to the scene or stood by during the fire were:

Chatham

Claverack

North Chatham

Red Rock

Stuyvesant

Tri-Village

Stottville

Nassau

South Schodack

Kinderhook

The New York State Police assisted at the scene. The blaze was completely extinguished and firefighters were back in service around 8:35 p.m.