HUDSON CITY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson City Police Department announced there will be a large-scale, multi-agency search for Robert Coons on Thursday. Coons was first reported missing on July 13 but was last seen on July 9 around 10:30 a.m.

Hudson City Police say there will be an increased police presence throughout the city, including uniformed and non-uniformed personnel from their agency, the New York State Police, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Forest Rangers, Amtrak Police personnel, K9s and aviation units.

Anyone with information regarding Coons whereabouts is asked to contact (518) 828-9900.