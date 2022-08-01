COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Columbia County. New York State Police said Michael Manetta, 54, of Red Hook, died at the scene.

On July 31 around 10:50 a.m., police were called to the intersection of County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in Copake for a report of a crash. Police found that the driver of the car did not yield when trying to make a left turn and cut into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the rear driver’s side of the car and Manetta was ejected. New York State Police said the investigation is ongoing.