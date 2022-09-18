GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is requesting help from the public to locate a missing vulnerable person from the town of Greenport. Dimitrios Dounis, 20 was last seen September 18 around 3:30 a.m.

The 20-year-old was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve sweatshirt with a white logo on the upper left front chest, blue jeans, and blue shoes with white soles. Donuis has a medium complexion, dark shoulder-length hair, and a dark beard with a mustache. Dounis does suffer from a medical diagnosis not disclosed at this time.

Anyone with knowledge of Dounis’ whereabouts or who has information that may aid with the investigation is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 518-828-3344.