GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A missing vulnerable adult was found following a search involving multiple crews in Ghent. The missing 78-year-old was found in a wooded area with minor scrapes and bruises.

On Sunday, around 4:44 p.m., Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers responded alongside New York State Police to assist in finding a missing 78-year-old from Ghent. The DEC says the subject was in a wooded area.

Police responded with a bloodhound and a drone. One ranger had heard a faint call for help, at which point they were able to pinpoint the location of the person at 9:50 p.m. Austerlitz Fire assisted with a UTV for evacuation.

The subject was found with minor bruises and scrapes and was turned over to Greenport Rescue to be taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Resources were cleared at 11:30 p.m.