Meet designer behind Hudson studio featured in Taylor Swift concert film

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The location of Taylor Swift’s latest Disney+ concert movie “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” is hidden away in Columbia County. The recording studio is one of more than fifty properties in the Hudson Valley designed by one man.

Erlend Neumann is the architectural designer behind Long Pond Studio, a location where Grammys are made.

While Neumann doesn’t take credit for the success that has been created inside the four walls, he does believe the right space can be a catalyst for creativity.

The designer and sculptor has built more than 50 properties in the Hudson Valley area for all types of clients, including ones he can’t mention.

He’s currently working on a residential property in Hudson with the signature style he’s become known for. While he works all over the country, designing projects in the Hudson Valley, a place he called home for more than two decades, is special for him.